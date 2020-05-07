Some Biminites call for “drastic measures”

Bimini island
By Royston Jones Jr.
Eleven cases of COVID-19 on the island described as an “emerging hotspot”.
Glenderick Rolle, 45, member of Bimini’s Local Board, told Eyewitness News is a heightened sense of concern on the island among residents.
“Everyone is concerned,” he said. “Everyone just feels like there needs to be more tests.
“There are only 2,000 people here. Try to do as much as you could. I guess they are waiting for you to have symptoms, but it looks like most people appear to be asymptomatic, so you don’t know who is who.
As of yesterday, there were 92 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.
