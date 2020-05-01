Social Services geared to improving efficiency with it's 'Promis' digital app

Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell
The system also allows for the evaluation and monitoring of cases of sexual exploitation and abuse at the touch of a button throughout the client's lifetime, in addition to simultaneously allowing for the in-house printing of food coupons. Social Services representatives have been tasked with manually writing over two thousand coupons a month in the past.
With full inter-operability (the ability of computer systems or software to exchange and make use of information), ProMis will also be able to share and exchange information with other key partners in Government, in addition to the private sector. Read more >>