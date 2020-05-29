SMALL CAP MOVERS: Bahamas Petroleum rockets after scheduling start of exploration well; Attis Oil and Gas lower as takeover plans collapse

Bahamas Petroleum was approved for listing on the Bahamas International Stock Exchange and is expecting to receive $900,000 in subscription funds.
By Giulia Bottaro
Bahamas Petroleum zoomed 126 per cent to 3p after inking a deal that sets in stone the start of operations for an exploration project.
The Perseverance-1 well, which is targeting 770million barrels of oil offshore Bahamas, was delayed as a result of the pandemic.
Chief executive Simon Potter announced in March that sticking to schedule could compromise the safety of operations.