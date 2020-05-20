Seven allowed in without COVID-19 tests

By Jasper Ward
Seven people were granted permission to return to The Bahamas from Jamaica without being tested for COVID-19, according to a letter signed by Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) Director General Captain Charles Beneby.
In the letter, which was dated May 14, 2020, Beneby wrote, “This is to confirm that BCAA grants approval for the transport of seven Bahamian persons wishing to repatriate from Kingston, Jamaica, to Nassau, The Bahamas, on 18th May, 2020.
“It is understood that the persons in question may not be in possession of a valid PCR COVID-19 molecular swab test and as such, it is understood that said test will be administered by Ministry of Health officials upon arrival in Nassau.”
While Beneby’s letter to Paul Aranha, president of Trans Island Airways, names the seven as Bahamians, the manifest lists one of the passengers as a Jamaican who was born in Kingston.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen said yesterday the individuals are being quarantined at a government facility.