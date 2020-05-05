Senate President Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson is PM’s first choice as new Health Minister…

Senate President Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson
NASSAU| Prime Minister the MOST HON. Hubert Minnis is now set to announce changes to his Cabinet today following the resignation of former Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands.
BP is learning the Prime Minister is considering appointing Senate President Dr. Mildred Hall-Watson as his first choice to become the new Minister of Health.
The decision on the new Minister could come following the Cabinet Meeting today, but this appointment will pose a challenge for the PM.