Scientists Find Hope For Reefs Battered By Climate Change: Bahamas Coral That Survive Hot Seas

Coral researcher Ross Cunning is part of a team of scientists trying to grow coral that can better tolerate climate change. BRENNA HERNANDEZ / SHEDD AQUARIUM
A team of scientists looking for coral that can better survive global warming have identified a hardier Caribbean coral in the Bahamas.
The mountainous star coral off Great Harbour caught researchers attention after a searing 2015 bleaching event hit reefs across the islands. As water temperatures on Mermaid Reef soared above 91 degrees, the coral survived. Just a dozen miles away, similar star coral in cooler water died.
The finding, published in the journal Coral Reefs, could help researchers trying to breed more heat resilient coral in labs as they race to save reefs that have lost about 80 percent of their coral since the 1970s.