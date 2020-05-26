Tuesday, May 26, 2020
School final exams cancelled, verdict pending on BGCSEs
Education officials preparing for a September opening of schools.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said yesterday that end of year school examinations have been cancelled due to the continued closure of schools across the country amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The decision comes two and a half months after The Bahamas recorded its first case of the virus.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Taylor said final end of year grades will be based on academic performance and grades of students in school up until mid-March and performance in the virtual learning programs made available via the ministry, for those who have participated.
As it relates to the Bahamas General Certificate of Secondary Education (BGCSE), Taylor said a decision will be made at the cut-off point: June 12.
“The decision around the national exams is that the exams are not just being cancelled; they are not cancelled,” he said.
“What the decision around it is that we don’t know what the situation will be with the exams, so the decision was made to postpone. Read more >>