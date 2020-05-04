Sands offers resignation

Dr. Duane Sands
By The Nassau Guardian
Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands offered his resignation from Cabinet on Monday evening after accepting responsibility for the decision to allow permanent residents to enter the country during a strict border closure that has left Bahamian citizens stranded abroad.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, Dr. Sands said the controversy has caused embarrassment and he acknowledged that he acted outside of the scope of his authority in this matter.
His resignation comes one day after Minnis said that protocol was “breached” when six Americans, who are Bahamas residents, were permitted to land on New Providence and quarantine at home last week.
The Americans brought with them 2,500 swabs for COVID-19 testing, which The Nassau Guardian confirmed were valued at $11,250.