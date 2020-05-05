Sands Goes: His Resignation Over Flight Fiasco Accepted By PM

Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted the resignation of Health Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday, a stunning climax to a fast-moving controversy that has now dimmed Dr Sands’ political career. “I thank him for his service to the Bahamas, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. I will make a further statement on this matter (today), including on who will serve as minister of health,” Dr Minnis said in a brief statement issued shortly before 10pm.
The Elizabeth MP offered his resignation to Dr Minnis for his actions related to six permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result. Read more >>