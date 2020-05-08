Sandals eyes July 1 for reopening

Sandals Resort Nassau
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Sandals has announced plans to reopen its Royal Bahamian and Emerald Bay properties on July 1.
The date was included in a notice to travelers looking to book vacations via its website.
“Due to the recent global travel restrictions, all our resorts are currently closed,” it read.
“Sandals Resorts in Jamaica, Antigua St. Lucia, Grenada and Barbados will open on June 4th, and Sandals Resorts in The Bahamas will open on July 1st.”
