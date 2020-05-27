Sailing vloggers defend isolation in Bahamian waters

The Trautman Family
By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An American couple isolating on their sailboat in the Ragged Island chain confirmed today that they legally cleared Bahamas Customs and Immigration before entering Bahamian waters.
Captain Brian Trautman and his wife Karin, who host a sailing travel vlog, were featured in a BBC World Service report yesterday which quickly made its way around Bahamian social media yesterday.
The story was widely received by Bahamians with outrage – many of whom questioned whether the couple was in Bahamian waters legally and whether they were poaching from the waters – given footage showing them catching crawfish.
In an interview with Eyewitness News today, Trautman insisted that these misconceptions were not true.
“We did in fact legally clear into the Bahamas through Customs and Immigration and were provided a cruising permit for our boat and fishing permit, as well as paid all our fees required for checking in,” he said. Read more >>