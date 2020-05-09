Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy duo dies of coronavirus

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn
By Madeline Holcombe and Andy Rose, CNN
(CNN) - Roy Horn, one-half of the popular Las Vegas animal and magic act Siegfried and Roy, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus, according to his publicist. He was 75.
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher began their upbeat performances in Europe, later becoming regulars in Las Vegas, where they performed for four decades.
"Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days," Fischbacher said in a statement. "I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."