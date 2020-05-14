Rollezz Villas Beach Resort prepping for life after emergency orders

Rollezz Villas Beach Resort on Cat Island.
By Chester Robards
The owners of Rollezz Villas Beach Resort are prepping their property for life in a post-emergency orders Bahamas, when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat has been substantially dampened.
Co-owner Yvonne Rolle said Rollezz is going back to basics with a chalkboard menu, is reorganizing dining space to adhere to social distancing protocols and has armed each of its rooms with sanitizers.
“We are just waiting for when the government says everything is ready to go and safe,” said Rolle.
“We are here doing whatever little thing we can do to enhance our place for when we open.
“I think people will be looking for places that are not so heavily crowded. Cat Island doesn’t have that many people…so I believe people coming here will find it very comfortable, very safe and are actually looking forward to that. Read more >>