Friday, May 22, 2020
Road Paving for East Street – Between Gaol Alley and Wulff Road
The Ministry of Public Works/Bahamix, has scheduled Paving works for East Street between Gaol Alley and Wulff Road.
The road paving work is scheduled to take place over the “lock down” period Saturday May 23rd, and Sunday May 24th, 2020, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the two days.
Bahamix will close the road for the proposed paving works and ONLY ACCOMMODATE RESIDENTIAL AND EMERGENCY TRAFFIC.
If you have any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us at telephone numbers (242) 361-3886 or (242) 341-3886.
Bahamix apologizes for any inconvenience caused. (source)