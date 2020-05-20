Wednesday, May 20, 2020
RING sends humanitarian aid to the Bahamas and Timor-Leste
By Rhode Island National Guard
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. – The Rhode Island National Guard partnered with the University of Rhode Island to send critical medical equipment to the South-Pacific island nation of Timor-Leste and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
The 40 continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines will be converted to ventilators. The machines and conversion kits are provided under the National Guard's State Partnership Program (SPP).
The SPP is a Department of Defense security cooperation program that pairs the National Guard of a U.S. state or territory with a partner country's military, security forces, or government agencies responsible for emergency and disaster response. Now in its 27th year, it offers cooperative, mutually beneficial and enduring relationships between individual U.S. states and partner nations around the world. Read more >>