Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Reverse Osmosis Facility Starts Producing Potable Water for North Eleuthera
ELEUTHERA, The Bahamas — The Water & Sewerage Corporation (WSC) commenced production of water at its newest reverse osmosis facility, today, May 11, 2020 in North Eleuthera.
Executive Chairman of the Water & Sewerage Corporation Adrian Gibson stated, “the corporation’s thrust remains the provisioning of safe and affordable water for Bahamians throughout the archipelago. We continue to strive to provide world class service and seek to extend our supply to islands and communities that do not yet have piped potable water and/or sewer services.
"Over the weekend, and following inspections and sign-off, I directed the start up of the Bogue (North Eleuthera) Facility. Sometime after 7:00 a.m. today, the new plant began producing water for thousands of residents in North Eleuthera (Upper Bogue, Lower Bogue, Current, Bluff), Harbour Island, Spanish Wells and Russell Island."