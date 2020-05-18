Return flights to resume this week

A Bahamasair plane sits on the runway in this file photo.
By Krystel Brown
Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced the resumption of repatriation flights to New Providence this week, following a week-long suspension.
Minnis said there will be two flights – one of Thursday and the other on Saturday.
He said a flight to Grand Bahama will be accommodated if necessary. Both flights will leave from Fort Lauderdale.
Minnis said those seeking to return home during this exercise may book directly through Bahamasair. Read more >>