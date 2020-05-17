Sunday, May 17, 2020
Restaurant and bar owners say social distancing could wipe out their industry
By Eoin McSweeney and Emmet Lyons, CNN Business
The US state of Georgia allowed restaurants to reopen on April 27. The three owned by Ryan Pernice are still shuttered.
The entrepreneur hasn't opened his restaurants, Table & Main, Osteria Mattone and Coalition Food & Beverage, since March 16. Pernice is worried about the health of his employees and customers, but there's another reason the restaurants are still shut down: They can't make a profit with social distancing rules in place.
"If you talk to restaurants across the globe, the language might change, but the math is the same," Pernice told CNN Business. "Restaurants and bars need volume and traffic to make them work." Read more >>