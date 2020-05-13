‘Resign - What For? It’S Time To Move On’

Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar.
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
Tourism Minister Dionsio D’Aguilar said yesterday he doesn’t believe he should have resigned along with former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands because of his involvement in allowing six permanent residents entry in the country nearly two weeks ago.
Speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday, he told reporters: “I honestly think enough has been said about this. I think it’s been ventilated. I think the prime minister has spoken to it and I think Dr Sands has spoken to it. I don’t think I did anything wrong and I’ve moved on. I think we should all do the same.”
His comments came a little over a week after Dr Sands offered his resignation to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his actions related to the six residents who landed in the country with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before producing a negative COVID-19 test result. Read more >>