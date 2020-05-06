Residents flock to liquor stores

LIQUOR LINES – Customers lined up at liquor stores, home and household stores and office supply stores, after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis gave the “green light” Monday, May 3, for several businesses to operate with delivery and curbside services. (PHOTOS: JAIMIE SMITH)
Customers lined up at liquor stores, home and household stores and office supply stores, after given the “green light” Sunday, May 3, from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis for several businesses to operate with delivery and curbside services.
Long lines were seen outside liquor stores Monday (April 4) morning, when doors reopened after being closed for the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
“I am happy they opened the liquor store,” said one male customer, who did not want to give his name.
“People just like their refreshments and so we wanted the liquor store opened. We are stressed already with this virus, so you just want something to relax you,” he added, with other customers in line, agreeing.
Lisa Major told this daily that she was “happy” Bellevue Business Depot was able to open its doors.
"While it was a bit of a wait, I was happy they opened again. I needed some supplies for work at home, and, to keep the kids occupied. So, this is a good," she added.