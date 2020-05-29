Remembering The Ultimate Bonefish Destination

The marina at Deep Water Cay before Hurricane Dorian destroyed the revered bonefishing destination in September. Marcos Furer, Dorsey Pictures
By Chris Dorsey
How Hurricane Dorian reshaped the world of flats fishing.
Deep Water Cay, some would argue, offered some of the best bonefishing in the Bahamas—if not the entire Caribbean. It was a destination created in 1958 by angling legend Gil Drake and Field & Stream editor A.J. McLean. The duo embarked Ponce de Leon-like on a journey to uncover the greatest bonefishing in the Bahamas, which some would contend doesn’t differ greatly from finding the Fountain of Youth.
Their travels led to Deep Water Cay, a place with exactly the right mix of flats and nearby deep ocean shelves that provide the optimal recipe to consistently support extraordinary numbers of bonefish on the flats, big bones at that. The constant circulation of water at the right temperature on these flats allows them to fish longer than most places in the archipelago. That fact wasn’t lost on the lodge’s current owner either, Paul Vahldiek, a land and water conservationist and raconteur who is active from the Bahamas to the Rocky Mountains.
The lodge was a favorite of captains of industry, corporate CEOs and famous anglers including Michael Keaton, Tom Brokaw, Liam Neeson, Huey Lewis, Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, novelist Tom McGuane and legendary fly fishing sensei Lefty Kreh. Read more >>