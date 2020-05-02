Reach Out Youth Organization feeds GB residents in need of assistance

REACHING OUT – Founders of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Dudley and Katie Seide, continue to reach out to those in need, through their distribution efforts. On Thursday, some 1,000-plus residents received hot meals and two families received financial assistance. (PHOTOS: SHAYNE STUBBS)
By FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
As concerns over food security continue to mount, and, while the world battles the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, founders of Reach Out Youth Organization (ROYO), Dudley and Katie Seide, are continuing their efforts of feeding residents who are in need.
On Thursday (April 30) more than 1,000 residents were fed, as hot meals and cool beverages were distributed at ROYO’s Community Centre on Banyan Lane.
This week a number of residents were also recipients of cash donations, and, for Ashley Bodie, the meant “so much.” Read more >>