RBDF holds 40 Year Observance of bombing of HMBS Flamingo

Lieutenant Commander Whitfield Neely stands at attention as he pays tribute to the men of HMBS Flamingo during a Ceremony of Remembrance on Sunday May 10, 2020 at HMBS Coral Harbour. Lieutenant Commander Neely is the the last remaining current serving member of the HMBS Flamingo.
The significance of the day soaked through like the rainstorms that ensued as it happened. In attendance were Minister of National Security, the Honourable Marvin Dames, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Marco Rolle, Acting Commander Defence Force, Captain Raymond king and his Senior Command. In keeping with the COVID-19 Emergency Orders, one representative from each of the four families were represented.
Lieutenant Commander Whitfield Neely, the lone current serving member represented the surviving crew members. Wreaths were placed at the HMBS Flamingo Memorial Park Monument and also near the water’s edge in remembrance of all those who were part of the tragedy that rocked the nation. Read more >>