Queen’s College to cut faculty payroll by 25% by month-end…

NIB is reporting more than 30,000 unemployed due to the COVID19 pandemic!
NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting another private school in the east has told teachers in writing to expect a 25% cut by the end of the month.
BP understands Queen’s College faculty have been given notice by the school’s board that salary cuts are coming. And with a further drop in the school’s financial position more serious decisions will have to be made.
The announcement was expected as schools have been ordered closed for months now and joblessness in a deep global recession has hit hard every sector in the economy hard. Scores of lawyers, accountants, and businessmen and women have furloughed staff across the nation and around the world. At home, The National Insurance Board has reported more than 30,000 requests for unemployment benefits.