Sunday, May 24, 2020
Protest against wealthy pastor by activists disrupts church service
By Randy Wimbley
New Era Detroit stages a protest that turned into a brawl, caught on camera.
This is the same church that recently hosted Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump. But this protest is about more than politics.
New Era Detroit is calling it church accountability - taking congregations to task for not serving the community as churches should. They say something doesn't add up when a pastor makes a lot of money, drives a luxury car and the people who live near the church are in poverty. Read more >>