Private jet industry CEOs say 2 new planes coming out soon will change the business forever.

A Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G700. DAVID BECKER/Reuters and Vista Global Holdings
The novel coronavirus has undoubtedly soured the traveling public on commercial air travel as concerns of proximity spread while onboard aircraft have, in part, caused the mass cancellations of bookings and grounded thousands of airliners.
While that's bad news for the airlines, private jet charter operators are already planning for a post-pandemic boom in their industry and taking advantage of the newest jets to do so.
The three largest wide-cabin private jet manufacturers — Gulfstream, Dassault, and Bombardier — have been perfecting their craft for years and have recently debuted or announced jets that push the limits of what was thought to be possible in the field.
Two aircraft in particular, the Bombardier Global Express 7500 and Gulfstream G700, have caught the attention of the world's largest private jet charter firms. Cross-border rivals Gulfstream and Bombardier have been one-upping each other since the 1990s when the latter entered the scene with its long-range Global Express. Read more >>