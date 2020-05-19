Prison Covid-19 Tests Results Negative

Photo Credit: Brian Smith
Dr. Brennen also congratulated Bahamians on helping to keep Covid-19 numbers at a minimum, particularly in the case of still increasing numbers worldwide. “We know that it has been a challenge for people to be on lockdowns and curfews, but we’re definitely seeing the benefits when you look at other countries that have suffered great losses due to the pandemic,” he said. “We have to consider ourselves lucky despite the losses we have suffered.”
Covid-19’s local death toll sits just over 10. (source)