Saturday, May 2, 2020
Portable Water Plant On Abaco To Supply 10,000 Gallons A Day
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A PORTABLE water plant has been installed on Abaco, bringing 10,000 gallons of potable water a day to residents.
The salt water reverse osmosis plant was donated by several non-profit organisations in the country.
Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas, in partnership with PureH2O and their Critical Path Foundation, had the water system installed in Treasure Cay in an effort to provide free clean water for anyone who needs it on the island. Read more >>