PM: Unregulated street vendors will no longer be tolerated

Sourced from Vagabondjourney.com
By Roystone Jones Jr.
Arawak Cay could reopen within 14 days
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced plans to clamp down on the proliferation of unregulated street vendors as the government opens a wide range of sectors of the economy and further eases restrictions.
The Bahamas’ will move to ‘Phase 3’ of the reopening plan next Tuesday, allowing a large cross section of non-essential businesses to resume operations.
Minnis said the government must decrease the potential for resurgence and will create designated locations for this group of entrepreneurs.
“Designated places have been identified by the member for Marco City and St. Barnabas and all vendors will be placed in designated spots,” the prime minister advised Parliament.
“They will be required to have proper certification and if necessary, they will be required to have proper food handlers certificates.
“So, Mr. Speaker, this sprawling of vendors that we see today throughout New Providence will no longer be seen nor tolerated. Read more >>