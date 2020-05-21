PM explains why some islands are closed

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis
By Jasper Ward
Explaining his decision to allow normal commercial activity to resume on some islands while islands like Exuma and Eleuthera remain closed for business, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday he wants to ensure that authorities have the capacity to manage any potential outbreak of COVID-19, and thus chose to take a phased approach to reopening.
“So, if a particular island goes viral or goes left on you, you can manage that,” said Minnis in an interview with ZNS.
“If you open up all and two go viral on you, you have a catastrophe. Your health system might possibly melt down.
“So, whatever we do, we must take into consideration our capacity to manage, our capacity to transport. Yes, they are sterile at this time. But, we must assume that if anything goes wrong, we must be on top of it…” Read more >>