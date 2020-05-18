PLP Senator: How long can a society be locked up?

Senator Clay Sweeting
The Spanish Wells resident questioned whether Minnis has “lost touch” with the intent of the lockdown orders as he underscored the island’s uninfected status.
During his national address today, Minnis announced Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros will now be able to resume commercial activity tomorrow.
Those islands join Inagua, Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay.
However, Minnis scolded residents in South Eleuthera for their participation in a car motorcade on Friday. Read more >>