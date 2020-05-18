Monday, May 18, 2020

PLP Senator: How long can a society be locked up?

Senator Clay Sweeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party senator Clay Sweeting has fired back at the Prime Minister’s national address chastising his constituents for violating the national curfew and lockdown orders.

The Spanish Wells resident questioned whether Minnis has “lost touch” with the intent of the lockdown orders as he underscored the island’s uninfected status.

During his national address today, Minnis announced Cat Island, Long Island, Abaco and Andros will now be able to resume commercial activity tomorrow.

Those islands join Inagua, Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay.

However, Minnis scolded residents in South Eleuthera for their participation in a car motorcade on Friday.  Read more >>
