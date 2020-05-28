PLP: Budget Communication “uninspiring”

By Sloan Smith
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Progressive Liberal Party yesterday rejected the government’s 2020/2021 budget communication, labeling it the “worst in living memory”.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance K Peter Turnquest gave a sobering outlook on the Bahamian economy as he warned the government’s fiscal plan will come at “a necessary but unprecedented cost”.
Delivering the budget communication, Turnquest revealed that the country’s fiscal deficit – budgeted at some $1.3 billion – represents the largest deficit to be incurred by any government in the history of The Bahamas.
He outlined a range of tax and duty reductions in key areas hoped to incentivize economic activity and ease the burden on Bahamians in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and amid ongoing COVID-19 closures.
But during a press conference in front of the Senate following the morning sitting of Parliament, PLP Deputy Leader Chester Cooper called Turnquest's budget communication "uninspiring, unimaginative, unimpressive and, quite frankly, unbelievable".