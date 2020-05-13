Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Passenger tests negative for COVID-19
Travis Cartwright-Carroll
A man who recently returned to The Bahamas from Florida and was said to have tested positive for COVID-19 does not have the virus, the Ministry of Health said last night.
In a statement, the ministry said the man tested negative for COVID-19.
The man was among 51 people who returned to Grand Bahama on Friday.
He was traveling with three others, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.
Minnis said all four individuals were retested.