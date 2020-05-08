Our Foot’S On Your Neck, Eu Warns

Attorney General Carl Bethel
The Attorney General last night said senior European officials and politicians have warned The Bahamas: "We won't take our foot off your neck until you implement a corporate income tax."
Carl Bethel QC revealed that a "senior" member of the European parliament had delivered this extraordinarily blunt message to The Bahamas' ambassador to the European Union (EU), Maria O'Brien, as this nation's inclusion on the bloc's anti-financial crime blacklist was confirmed yesterday.
He added that Ms O'Brien was also informed by the official heading the European Commission body that oversees the initiative there was "nothing The Bahamas can say or do" to alter the decision, which he branded "a breach" of the Commission's commitment to engage impacted countries before listing them.
Describing the European Commission's action as "a hostile act by one of the world's largest economic blocs" towards The Bahamas, Mr Bethel accused it of using the initiative by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - the global standard-setter in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing - to mask its true intention towards this nation and other Caribbean states.