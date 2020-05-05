Nygard seeking punitive damages against accusers in amended suit

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard
Canadian fashion mogul claims at least five women sought to extort him for a combined $2.6 million
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard, who has been the subject of a sex abuse lawsuit, is seeking actual and punitive damages against 30 John Does and Doe Corps. who have accused him of coercing sexual acts and bribery.
In an amendment complaint filed in a New York court on April 30, Nygard accused his former Lyford Cay neighbor Louis Bacon and others of engaging in a pattern of illicit and illegal conduct for over a decade, including coercing the now 46 plaintiffs in the federal-class action lawsuit; filing false reports, tortious interference, and numerous other alleged breaches of statutes aimed to destroy him and his brand.
According to the original complaint filed against Nygard, a number of Jane Does were “raped, sexually assaulted, sexually battered, molested and/or sex trafficked” in New York where Nygard has a residence above his flagship store near Time Square. Read more >>