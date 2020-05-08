North Eleuthera MP, Rickey Mackey, Responds to Collapsed Bridge Between Spanish Wells and Russell Island

MP Rickey Mackey stands with Minister of Public Works, Desmond Bannister, in December of 2018, surveying the deteriorated state then, of the Roderick Newton Higgs bridge, connecting Spanish Wells and Russell Island.
On Wednesday afternoon, May 6th, 2020, following the collapse of the Roderick Newton Higgs bridge, which connects the island communities of Spanish Wells and Russell Island, just off the tip of North Eleuthera, Member of Parliament (MP) Rickey Mackey, issued a statement, updating residents on actions being taken by the Bahamas government. The statement reads as follows:
“(6 May, 2020) Today the one lane Roderick Newton Higgs Bridge which connects Spanish Wells to Russell Island collapsed. We are thankful that there were no injuries and no lives were lost. Read more >>