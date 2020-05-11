‘Nobody Will Go Hungry’: PM's Promise As He Warns ‘Tough Decisions’ Ahead

PM Dr. Hubert Minnis addresses the nation
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the 2020/2021 Budget his government will issue this month will reflect decisions Bahamians will find painful as COVID-19 and the response to the virus causes the unemployment rate to skyrocket and tax revenues to plummet.
Applications to the National Insurance Board show more than 25,000 people have been laid off or lost their income, he said.
“This number will likely increase,” Dr Minnis said, adding that “the unemployment rate in the near term will likely exceed an unprecedented and extraordinary 30 percent.”
However, he pledged during a national address yesterday that no Bahamian will “go hungry.” Read more >>