Tuesday, May 19, 2020
No new COVID-19 cases in five days
The Ministry of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases yesterday.
This marks the fifth consecutive day without any additional cases.
The total of confirmed stands at 96 with a majority of the cases — 74 — reported on New Providence.
Bimini, which went into a two-week lockdown yesterday, has the second highest number of cases with 13.
The ministry said one more person has recovered from the virus.
So far, there have been 43 recoveries.
More than 1,800 people have been tested for COVID-19 in The Bahamas, according to health officials. (source)