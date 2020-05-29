Friday, May 29, 2020

Newly unearthed ancient Roman mosaic dubbed ‘this year’s biggest discovery’

Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella

By Hannah Sparks

Forget the Joneses — who could keep up with the Romans?

A mosaic tile floor from the third century (A.D. 200s) was recently unearthed dozens of feet below the surface of a vineyard near Verona in the north of Italy, a find historians are calling “this year’s biggest discovery.”

The remarkably well-preserved and ornate flooring design is part of the remains of a Roman villa, first found back in 1922.

The most recent discovery was made after “decades of failed attempts” by archaeologists to access the remains, according to a Facebook post by the town of Negrar di Valpolicella.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,