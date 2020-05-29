Newly unearthed ancient Roman mosaic dubbed ‘this year’s biggest discovery’

Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella
By Hannah Sparks
Forget the Joneses — who could keep up with the Romans?
A mosaic tile floor from the third century (A.D. 200s) was recently unearthed dozens of feet below the surface of a vineyard near Verona in the north of Italy, a find historians are calling “this year’s biggest discovery.”
The remarkably well-preserved and ornate flooring design is part of the remains of a Roman villa, first found back in 1922.
The most recent discovery was made after "decades of failed attempts" by archaeologists to access the remains, according to a Facebook post by the town of Negrar di Valpolicella.