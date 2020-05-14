NEW PROTOCOL: Reinforced school classrooms to be used as hurricane shelters

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis.
New protocols being applied to hurricane preparations amid COVID-19.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis said today that while the government is not 100 percent prepared for another hurricane were one to impact the country today, extensive preparations were being made with new protocols at the forefront to deal with the unique situation of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this hurricane season.
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Lewis said the ministry considered how to house evacuees while ensuring there was minimal risk of potentially spreading the virus in a disaster.
“We must take the additional dynamic now of COVID-19 in our preparations,” he said.
“When I came up with the idea, I was thinking about the COVID-19 reality.
“We do not have the time now to retrofit all of the auditoriums by putting up dividing partitions.
“Being concerned about the spread of COVID-19, having use of the smaller classrooms, it is easier to sanitize; easier to manage smaller groups and it’s easier to control the spread.
“Fortunately, all of the stakeholders thought it was a brilliant idea so, now we are moving in that direction.”
According to Lewis, elevated properties and multi-storied schools were being identified and prepared. Read more >>