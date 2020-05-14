New coronavirus test ‘highly specific and 100 per cent accurate’

Government official states that Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche’s serology test is “a very positive development”.
By Alexander McNamara, PA Science
A new coronavirus antibody test has been found to be 100 per cent accurate, public health leaders have said.
Public Health England (PHE) said that last week the scientific experts at its Porton Down facility had carried out an independent evaluation of a new antibody blood test developed by a Swiss pharmaceutical company.
The examination found that Roche’s serology test was “highly specific” and had an accuracy of 100 per cent.
The findings have been hailed as a “very positive development” in combating the coronavirus outbreak.
The test is designed to help determine if a patient has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and whether they have developed antibodies against it. Read more >>