Tuesday, May 26, 2020
New budget promises to deliver social protection and economic stability
As the Government prepares for the presentation of the upcoming Budget Communication, the Ministry of Finance advises the public to follow its social media pages and subscribe to its mailing list to receive the latest information about the 2020/21 Annual Budget.
“Given the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and the state of the global economy, this is going to be an understandably unprecedented budget, and the Ministry of Finance will once again engage in public education around the annual budget to ensure the Bahamian people and all of our stakeholders are properly informed about the budget plan and all of its key elements,” said K. Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance..
“We are not going to sugar coat the realities we face, as they have factored heavily on our decisions. We are going to be clear about our priorities, and what I can say about that, at this time, is that we will make proper provisions to protect the health and safety of Bahamians and residents and to provide sufficient social support; we will do what we must to stabilize the domestic economy, to maximize employment, and to transform this crisis into opportunity for our future recovery. Read more >>