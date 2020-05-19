Tuesday, May 19, 2020
NEMA urges public to make preparations for 2020 Atlantic hurricane season amidst COVID-19 fight
Nassau, The Bahamas - The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is gearing up its mandate – which is ensuring that adequate preparedness and mitigation measures, and response and recovery mechanisms, are in place as it prepares to navigate through the upcoming 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The Director of NEMA, Captain Stephen Russell, is urging the public to make preparations, especially since the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.
“We are still very much aware of the 2019 Hurricane Season, which saw Hurricane Dorian as an extremely powerful and devastating Category 5 Hurricane that became the most intense storm on record to hit The Bahamas. It is also regarded as the worst natural disaster in our country’s history,” Captain Russell said. Read more >>