Nassau Cruise Port issues bond facility to fund redevelopment

Two ships docked at Nassau's cruise port. (File photo courtesy of cruisefever.net)
The Bond Facility will have a 20-year final maturity (June 30, 2040). The bond offering is now opened to the markets today and will close on May 15, 2020. Colina Financial Advisors Ltd. (CFAL) is the lead placement agent.
According to a statement from NCP, the proceeds of the offering will be used “to fund port redevelopment costs including an extension in the berthing capacity of the port; the creation of a new inner harbour to facilitate the transfer of cruise passengers by sea; the creation of recreational, entertainment, retail, and food & beverage spaces for a seamless, pleasant experience integrated with downtown Nassau; and related design, engineering and inspection costs.”
It added: “Part of the proceeds will also be used to provide community contributions that will assist local entrepreneurs and merchants with enhancing their businesses and to support Bahamian ownership in the project.” Read more >>