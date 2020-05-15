Friday, May 15, 2020
Music Makers Helping Those Hit By Virus
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
IN an effort to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local Junkanoo group will be distributing meal packages each week to vulnerable members in its community.
Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, leader of Music Makers Keith Mason said the initiative was launched this week to help members in the group who were temporarily laid off amid the pandemic.
After seeing a great need within the group, Mr. Mason said officials knew they had to lend a helping hand in whatever way possible. Read more >>