MovieTowne owner picks up cancer patient from Bahamas on way home

MovieTowne owner Derek Chin
For 34-year-old cancer patient Krissa Bissoon, this saying holds true.
Bissoon, who had been stranded in Bahamas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been praying for a miracle to allow her to return to Trinidad and Tobago.
The Arima mother of one started a new job in Nassau, Bahamas in February of this year, shortly after which she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
She underwent emergency surgery in March and had been in stuck in Bahamas, after Trinidad and Tobago closed its borders.
Even though she was granted an exemption to return to the country last week, there were no available flights and she could not afford to charter a private plane.
Alone in a foreign land, the woman began feeling hopeless and desperate.
However, in act of humanity and kindness, MovieTowne owner Derek Chin agreed to help the woman return home.