More than 50 Bahamians in UK and Europe want to come home

High Commissioner of The Bahamas to the United Kingdom (UK) and Northern Ireland Ellison Greenslade said yesterday more than 50 Bahamians and residents in the UK and Europe have expressed interest in returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press statement a few days ago advising Bahamians in the diaspora and certainly students who are in the UK and parts of Europe to get in touch with the high commission here in London,” Greenslade told The Nassau Guardian.
“I’m very pleased to tell you that the response has been very good. We’ve heard from predominantly students and a few permanent residents of The Bahamas who have indicated an interest in returning back to The Bahamas. We have prepared, as we have been asked, a repatriation spreadsheet and that has been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
"I take a personal interest in that and so it's updated on a daily basis and as often as is necessary. And so, as of today's date, we've got in excess of 50 persons on that list."