Friday, May 15, 2020
MOH Dashboard – Two Additional Confirmed COVID-19 Cases – May 14th, 2020
Ministry of Health Update – May 14th, 2020:
TWO ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES – Update #70
The Ministry of Health confirms today that there are two (2) additional confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to ninety-six (96). There have been eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, seventy-four (74) confirmed cases in New Providence, one (1) confirmed case in Cat Cay, and thirteen (13) confirmed cases on the island of Bimini. Read more >>