MIYA Bahamas working with Heightened COVID-19 response

Miya Bahamas is one of few companies granted exempted status to operate as the country grapples with the fallout from Covid-19. As part of its response to the pandemic, Miya Bahamas has introduced new protocols for leak inspectors conducting fieldwork which include the use of Personal Protective Equipment. (Photo courtesy of MIYA BAHAMAS for Barefoot Marketing)
The health and safety of employees and the wider public has always been a priority for Miya Bahamas. In 2012, with the aid of an IDB sponsored loan, Miya Bahamas set out to improve the efficiency and quality of potable water service provision and address critical sewerage needs in New Providence.
2019 marked the 7th year of the contract and saw the company meet and surpass a series of major company milestones as was recently noted by the Min. of Works, MP Desmond Bannister. Over the life of the contract thus far, Miya Bahamas has replaced thousands of faulty service connections; disconnecting thousands of illegal and dormant accounts; implementing a comprehensive and affordable maintenance plan, and installing cutting edge equipment for monitoring and controlling the water supply.
As of 2019, the island-wide improvement plans reduced the amount of non-revenue water loss, while also improving water pressure, and water quality cutting water losses from 6.87 to 2.01 million imperial gallons per day. Read more >>