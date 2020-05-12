Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Ministry of Health investigating possible COVID-19 death on Bimini
The Ministry of Health is investigating a possible COVID-19 death on Bimini, according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Delon Brennen.
“Our understanding is that there was a death on Bimini in a patient that was previously confirmed as COVID positive,” Dr. Brennen told The Nassau Guardian on Monday.
If confirmed, this would be the second COVID-19 related death on that island.
Kim Johnson-Rolle, a 57-year-old Bimini businesswoman died last month after being airlifted to New Providence and was later tested positive for COVID-19. She was the first Bahamian to die from the virus.
Bimini has been identified as a COVID-19 hotspot with 11 cases in total now, second in case numbers only to New Providence, which has 69.
Last week, Dr. Merceline Dahl-Regis, advisor to the prime minister, said the government was “seriously considering” the implementation of a two-week lockdown of Bimini. (source)